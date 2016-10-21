BRIEF-BAT year-to-date revenue up 8.1 pct

Oct 21 British American Tobacco
* Year-to-date revenue grew strongly, up 8.1% at constant
rates of exchange
* Year-to-date revenue grew by 10.2% at current rates of
exchange
* Year-To-date cigarette volume from subsidiaries was 497
billion, up by 2.2%
* Cigarette market share in key markets increased by 40
basis points (bps) year-to-date
* Global drive brands performed exceptionally well, with
cigarette volume up 9.8% year-to-date
* Continued market expansion in our Next Generation Products
portfolio
* The on-going transactional foreign exchange headwinds on
our cost base remain a challenge, despite the translational
tailwind as a result of recent movements in sterling.
* Confident that we are on track to deliver another year of
good earnings growth at constant rates of exchange
* Offer for the 57.8% shares in Reynolds American Inc
not already owned by the group announced
