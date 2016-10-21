BRIEF-McDonald's expects net restaurant additions to add about 1 pct point to FY systemwide sales growth on constant currency basis

Oct 21 Mcdonald's Corp :
* Expects net restaurant additions to add approximately 1
percentage point to 2016 systemwide sales growth (in constant
currencies)
* Expects capital expenditures for 2016 to be about $2.0
billion, less than half of which are expected to be used to open
new restaurants
* For FY, costs for total basket of goods expected to
decrease about 4.5-5.0 percent in U.S., remain relatively flat
in International Lead segment
* "In connection with executing against our refranchising
and G&A targets, we may incur additional strategic charges"
* In long term, expects to refranchise about 4,000
restaurants through 2018 with a long-term goal to become 95
percent franchised
* Sees opening about 900 restaurants in 2016 including about
400 restaurants in affiliated and developmental-licensee markets
* Sees realizing net annual G&A savings of $500 million from
G&A base of $2.6 billion at 2015 start, vast majority of which
is expected to be realized by 2017 end
Source text - (bit.ly/2eeM8mL)
