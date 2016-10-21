BRIEF-Schlumberger plans to have 2 first-gen rigs in operation in U.S. in Q4 - conf call

Oct 21 Schlumberger NV: Conference Call
* Says will continue to incur merger and integration charges
for the rest of 2016 and into 2017
* Expects to see Cameron Group revenue flatten in future
quarters and begin to grow again in mid-2017
* Schlumberger - drilling, onesubsea units are entering the
phase of the downturn that other Schlumberger units have
experienced over the past 18 months
* Sees significant growth opportunities for Cameron in the
Middle East, Russia, Latin America and India
* Going forward, it is critical for us to recover the large
pricing concessions we have made over the past two years
* Schlumberger - while there is a general understanding from
customers that pricing will have to increase, there were no
material movements during the quarter
* With the recent increase in oil prices, the basis for
price discussions has now strengthened
* Schlumberger - "will only allocate investments, operating
capacity and expertise to contracts in basins that meet our
financial return expectations"
* "We will in the coming quarters also aim to restore proper
payment schedules from our customers"
* "We are seeing a growing trend in US land towards even
longer horizontal laterals or super laterals"
* "Super laterals have already created a significant
increase in the uptake of our high-end drilling technologies"
* Says has shifted focus from maintaining presence to
gaining marketshare for drilling business in North America land
* Schlumberger - "fracturing market continues to be
completely commoditized and significantly oversupplied with a
large number of very hungry players"
* Schlumberger says North America fracturing business
continues to be highly dilutive to financial performance; not
yet shifted focus to gaining marketshare
* Schlumberger says plans to have two first-generation rigs
in operation in U.S. land in the fourth quarter
* "We believe we have now reached the bottom of the cycle in
Latin America"
* Says in Mexico, drilling activity is expected to pick up
in early parts of 2017
* Schlumberger - "we are in discussions with PDVSA on a new
contract model, which will include a payment-assurance
mechanism"
* Schlumberger says optimistic that a PDVSA contract will be
finalized in the coming months and that operations could start
in Q1
* Schlumberger says expects to see normal seasonal slowdown
in Russia due to winter weather in Q4, while outlook for 2017
activity continues to be strong
* Schlumberger says market sentiments should soon change
paving the way for an increase in oil prices and subsequently
E&P investments
* Schlumberger - "we believe that there are early signs of
recovery in most places around the world"
* Schlumberger - "the only place where we don't see any
signs of recovery at this stage is in Asia"
