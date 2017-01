Oct 21 U.S. Global Investors Inc :

* U.S. Global Investors, Inc. reports ownership of flow-through units of Murchison Minerals Ltd.

* Account over which it has investment authority acquired 3 million shares, 1.5 million share purchase warrants in Murchison Minerals Capital

* USGI now owns approximately 17.79% of Murchison Minerals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: