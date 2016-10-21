BRIEF-Immune Design says will pay $6 mln into escrow account

Oct 21 Immune Design Corp
* Says in consideration for settlement of all claims and
disputes between parties, co will pay $6 million into escrow
account
* Says on October 17, 2016, co into a settlement agreement
and a license agreement with Theravectys SA- SEC filing
* Says for settlement of all claims and disputes between
parties, co will pay TVS $1.3 million following effective date
of settlement agreement
* Says under settlement agreement, TVS agreed to dismiss all
pending litigation against co
* Says under settlement agreement, TVS has agreed to
withdraw patent opposition proceedings brought by TVS against
co's European patent no EP 2 456 786
Source: (bit.ly/2dVL8hU)
