BRIEF-Alliant Energy concludes will incur material non-cash pre-tax asset valuation charge

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 21 Alliant Energy Corp
* Alliant Energy -Concluded it will incur a material non-cash pre-tax asset valuation charge for three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2016
* Alliant Energy Corp- Amount of non-cash pre-tax asset valuation charge is approximately $86 million- SEC filing
* Alliant Energy - Non-cash pre-tax asset valuation charge related to its 99 megawatt Franklin County wind farm as a result of performing an impairment analysis
* Alliant Energy - On October 20, 2016, board of Alliant Energy and IPL approved transfer of the 99 megawatt franklin county wind farm to IPL for $33 million
* Alliant Energy - Concluded, as of Sept 30,it was probable the Franklin County wind farm will be transferred to Interstate Power and Light Company
* Alliant Energy- IPL anticipates requesting approval from Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Q4 2016 to transfer Franklin County wind farm to IPL Source: (bit.ly/2es2tzK) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.