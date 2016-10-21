BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces first front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction

Oct 21 Federal National Mortgage Association
* Fannie Mae announces first front-end credit insurance risk
transfer transaction
* Says loan pool is expected to be filled over course of six
months beginning with Q4 2016 deliveries
* Says transaction will shift a portion of credit risk on
pools of single-family loans with a combined UPB of about $3.7
billion to group of mortgage insurance affiliates
* Says fannie mae plans to continue offering traditional
cirt transactions that cover existing loans in its portfolio
* Says covered loan pool to consist of 30-year fixed-rate
loans with loan-to-value ratios greater than 80 percent and less
than or equal to 97 percent
