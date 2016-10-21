版本:
BRIEF-Honeywell says recognized Q3 charge related to 3,000 layoffs

Oct 21 Honeywell International Inc :

* Honeywell international says in quarter ended sept 30, 2016, recognized charge related to workforce reductions of 3,017 positions across segments

* Honeywell - in quarter ended sept 30, 2016, recognized a repositioning charge of $202 million including severance costs of $155 million related to layoffs

* Honeywell - layoffs primarily related to separation of former automation and control solutions reporting segment into two new reporting segments Source text - (bit.ly/2eodg0F) Further company coverage:

