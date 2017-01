Oct 21 Moody's:

* Moody's upgrades Petrobras' ratings to B2; changes outlook to stable

* Actions on Petrobras' ratings reflect improvements in company's liquidity profile and in regulatory framework in brazil over last few months

* Petrobras' ratings have stable outlook; expect that, in next 12 to 18 months, company's liquidity and overall credit risk will gradually improve Source text for Eikon: