版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 22日 星期六 08:37 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific updates on status of its restructuring transaction

Oct 21 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp

* Pacific provides an update on status of its restructuring transaction

* Pacific Exploration and Production - Confirms that share or cash distributions under the plan as set out in co's news release of Sept 26, 2016 remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐