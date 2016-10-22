版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 22日 星期六 08:44 BJT

BRIEF-Western Forest announces settlement for April 2011 tenure extinguishment

Oct 21 Western Forest Products Inc

* Western Forest Products Inc announces settlement for the April 2011 tenure extinguishment in a portion of Tree Farm Licence 44

* Province of British Columbia agreed to compensate co in amount of $14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

