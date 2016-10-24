BRIEF-New York REIT reaches settlement with WW Investors

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 New York Reit Inc :
* New York REIT reaches settlement with WW Investors LLC
* Appoints three new independent directors to board
* Announces intention to opt out of Maryland unsolicited takeover
* New York REIT -will expand size of board of directors adding James P. Hoffmann, Gregory F. Hughes and Craig T. Bouchard as new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.