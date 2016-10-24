BRIEF-New York REIT reaches settlement with WW Investors

Oct 24 New York Reit Inc :

* New York REIT reaches settlement with WW Investors LLC

* Appoints three new independent directors to board

* Announces intention to opt out of Maryland unsolicited takeover

* New York REIT -will expand size of board of directors adding James P. Hoffmann, Gregory F. Hughes and Craig T. Bouchard as new independent directors