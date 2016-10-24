版本:
BRIEF-Bioblast announces results of Trehalose clinical study

Oct 24 Bioblast Pharma Ltd

* Bioblast announces results of Trehalose Clinical Study

* Bioblast Pharma - "Trehalose appears to be generally safe and well tolerated at twice dose levels used in previous clinical studies" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

