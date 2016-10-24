版本:
BRIEF-AT&T to pay Time Warner $500 million in respect of time and expenses if merger is not consummated.

Oct 24 Time Warner Inc

* AT&T to pay Time Warner $500 million in respect of time and expenses if merger is not consummated under certain circumstances

* Time warner - if deal terminated due to change in recommendation of deal or some other circumstances, company to pay AT&T termination fee equal to $1.725 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

