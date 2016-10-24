版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals announces Jeff Wood as incoming CFO

Oct 24 Black Stone Minerals Lp

* Black Stone Minerals, L.P. announces Jeff Wood as incoming chief financial officer

* Black Stone Minerals- Wood will assume role of senior vice president and CFO following previously announced departure of Marc Carroll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐