BRIEF-UK's CMA says to consider undertakings in Dover-Wayne deal

Oct 24 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* Is to consider whether undertakings offered by Dover and Wayne remove need to carry out an in-depth merger investigation

* Dover and Wayne have proposed two alternative undertakings to CMA

* Cos propose either Dover to release Tokheim from obligation to only distribute Dover's fuel dispensers in UK, or Wayne would sell UK distribution unit

* There are reasonable grounds to believe that one proposal, or a modified version, might be acceptable to remedy competition concerns