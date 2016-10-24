BRIEF-CTI Biopharma says reacquired worldwide rights to develop, commercialize Pacritinib

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 CTI Biopharma Corp
* Says has reacquired worldwide rights for development and commercialization of Pacritinib
* Says in addition, Baxalta will pay to company a one-time cash payment of about $10.3 million as reimbursement for certain expenses
* CTI Biopharma - In exchange has agreed to provide one-time payment to Baxalta upon first regulatory approval or any pricing and reimbursement approvals of a product containing Pacritinib
* CTI Biopharma says it has also agreed not to transfer, license, sublicense or otherwise grant rights with respect to intellectual property of Pacritinib Source: (bit.ly/2exlW6z) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
