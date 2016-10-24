版本:
中国
2016年 10月 24日

BRIEF-CTI Biopharma says reacquired worldwide rights to develop, commercialize Pacritinib

Oct 24 CTI Biopharma Corp

* Says has reacquired worldwide rights for development and commercialization of Pacritinib

* Says in addition, Baxalta will pay to company a one-time cash payment of about $10.3 million as reimbursement for certain expenses

* CTI Biopharma - In exchange has agreed to provide one-time payment to Baxalta upon first regulatory approval or any pricing and reimbursement approvals of a product containing Pacritinib

* CTI Biopharma says it has also agreed not to transfer, license, sublicense or otherwise grant rights with respect to intellectual property of Pacritinib Source: (bit.ly/2exlW6z) Further company coverage:

