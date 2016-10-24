版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 18:26 BJT

BRIEF-Genworth Financial says Asia Pacific Global Capital to pay $105 mln if deal terminated due to change of recommendation

Oct 24 Genworth Financial Inc

* Genworth Financial - to pay Asia Pacific Global Capital termination fee of $105 million if deal terminated due to change of recommendation or other circumstances

* Genworth Financial - Asia Pacific Global Capital to pay termination fee of $210 million to co if deal terminated under some circumstances - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2eK1z1X) Further company coverage:

