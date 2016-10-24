版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences announces preferred formulary status for BUNAVAIL on Texas Medicaid

Oct 24 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc

* BioDelivery Sciences announces preferred formulary status for BUNAVAIL on Texas Medicaid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

