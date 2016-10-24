版本:
BRIEF-Lydian says entered into amendment to extend and optimize components of its loan facility

Oct 24 Lydian International Ltd -

* Lydian International Ltd - entered into an amendment to extend and optimize components of its $160 million term loan facility

* Lydian - amendment aligns availability periods under term loan with project schedule for construction of amulsar gold project in armenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

