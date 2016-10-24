版本:
BRIEF-Avista reaches settlement in Idaho electric rate request

Oct 24 Avista Corp

* Avista reaches settlement in Idaho electric rate request

* Avista corp says if approved, settlement agreement is designed to increase annual electric revenues by $6.3 million, or 2.5 percent

* Settlement includes continued recovery of approximately $4.1 million in costs related to palouse wind project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
