BRIEF-Chemtrade responds to Canexus directors' circular

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
* Chemtrade responds to Canexus directors' circular
* Canexus board urged to shorten minimum offer period and let shareholders decide in response by Chemtrade
* Chemtrade's offer "fairly values Canexus and provides canexus shareholders with a significant cash premium"
* Chemtrade says it believes that Canexus' standalone plan does not offer a credible alternative path to maximizing value for Canexus shareholders
* Chemtrade says Canexus' estimate of $25 million of annual capital expenditures is wholly insufficient to adequately maintain assets
* Believes "offer has significantly less regulatory risk than terminated" deal between canexus and superior plus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.