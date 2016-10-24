BRIEF-Chemtrade responds to Canexus directors' circular

Oct 24 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

* Chemtrade responds to Canexus directors' circular

* Canexus board urged to shorten minimum offer period and let shareholders decide in response by Chemtrade

* Chemtrade's offer "fairly values Canexus and provides canexus shareholders with a significant cash premium"

* Chemtrade says it believes that Canexus' standalone plan does not offer a credible alternative path to maximizing value for Canexus shareholders

* Chemtrade says Canexus' estimate of $25 million of annual capital expenditures is wholly insufficient to adequately maintain assets

* Believes "offer has significantly less regulatory risk than terminated" deal between canexus and superior plus