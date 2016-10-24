版本:
BRIEF-Equifax allies with Formfree for Formfree to provide asset verification services

Oct 24 Equifax Inc

* Equifax Inc- Alliance with Formfree, for Formfree to provide asset verification services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

