Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 24 AAC Holdings Inc :
* AAC Holdings announces resolution with California's attorney general and all charges dismissed against corporate entities
* Certain of its subsidiaries have reached a resolution with attorney general of state of California
* AAC Holdings - attorney general of state of California has dismissed all criminal charges against company's subsidiaries
* Says AAC will pay state of California $549,986 for costs related to legal proceedings and $200,000 as a civil monetary penalty
* AAC Holdings - has agreed to implement and maintain over next 3 years certain compliance, internal audit and quality review programs for its operations in California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.