BRIEF-Ardelyx appoints Reginald Seeto as COO

Oct 24 Ardelyx Inc

* Ardelyx strengthens executive leadership with the appointment of Reginald Seeto, MBBS, as chief operating officer

* Seeto's appointment is effective immediately. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
