BRIEF-AT&T CEO Stephenson - Time Warner-At&T deal does not take competitors out - CNBC

Oct 24 At&T Inc

* AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson on CNBC - Time Warner-At&T deal does not take competitors out

* AT&T CEO Stephenson on CNBC - "Directv Now" will launch next month,will be priced "radically lower" than other similar products

* AT&T CEO Stephenson on CNBC says idea that Time Warner content would be restricted through the merger is "nonsensical"

* AT&T CEO Stephenson on CNBC says this deal does not resemble Comcast-Time Warner deal

