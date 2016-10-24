版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-Time Warner CEO Bewkes says nobody else approached the company for a deal - CNBC

Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes on CNBC says will be staying for atleast a year or two

* Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes on CNBC says this is nothing like AOL-Time Warner deal

* Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes on CNBC says nobody else approached the company for a deal

