BRIEF-Digital Ally receives notable orders for body camera and in-car audio/video systems

Oct 24 Digital Ally Inc

* Digital Ally receives notable orders for body camera and in-car audio/video systems with patented VuLink integration

* Digital Ally says receipt of orders from Santa Fe, New Mexico police department for its FirstVu HD body-worn camera, DVM-800 in-car digital audio/video system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

