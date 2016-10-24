BRIEF-Camping World's unit to initiate process for new term loan B facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Camping World Holdings Inc :
* Camping World Holdings - on Oct 24, co's unit announced intention to initiate syndication process for new term loan B facility and new revolving facility
* Camping World - intention to initiate syndication process to refinance existing term loan B facility pursuant to a new credit agreement - SEC filing
* Camping World - new term loan B facility principal amount of $645 million; new revolving facility expected to be available up to principal amount of $35 million
* Camping World - maturity date of new term loan B facility is 7 years & new revolving facility is 5 years after closing date of new credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2eBpj9O) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.