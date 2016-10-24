版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一

BRIEF-Peregrine Pharma says research shows PS-targeting antibodies enhance anti-tumor activity of PD-L1 in TNBC

Oct 24 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Preclinical research demonstrates Peregrine Pharmaceuticals' PS-targeting antibodies enhance the anti-tumor activity of PD-l1 checkpoint inhibitors in model of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)

* Peregrine Pharma- Experiments demonstrate that PS expression is upregulated on cancer cells following chemotherapy, radiation or photodynamic therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

