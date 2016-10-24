BRIEF-Mangrove Partners report 5.2 pct stake in Peabody Energy

Oct 24 Mangrove Partners Fund

* Mangrove Partners Fund reports 5.2 pct stake in Peabody Energy Corp as of Oct 19

* Mangrove Partners Fund - Purchased securities of Peabody based on belief that such securities are "undervalued"

* Mangrove Partners says it is in the process of retaining legal and financial advisors to assist them in seeking formation of an official equity committee related to Peabody Energy