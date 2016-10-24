版本:
BRIEF-Merchants Bancshares to pay community a termination fee of $10.72 million if merger terminated

Oct 24 Merchants Bancshares Inc

* Merchants Bancshares says if merger is not consummated under specified circumstances co has agreed to pay community a termination fee of $10.72 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

