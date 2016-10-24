BRIEF-T-Mobile US says an OEM announced recalls on some of its smartphones

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 T-Mobile US Inc :
* T-Mobile US Inc - during quarter ended and subsequent to Sept 30, a handset OEM announced recalls on certain of its smartphone devices
* T-Mobile US - as a result, co recorded no revenue associated with the device sales to customers and impaired the devices to their net realizable value
* T-Mobile US - the OEM has agreed to reimburse T-Mobile, as such, co has recorded an amount due from oem as an offset to loss recorded in cost of equipment sales Source text: (bit.ly/2exCs6x) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
