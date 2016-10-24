版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-T-Mobile US says an OEM announced recalls on some of its smartphones

Oct 24 T-Mobile US Inc :

* T-Mobile US Inc - during quarter ended and subsequent to Sept 30, a handset OEM announced recalls on certain of its smartphone devices

* T-Mobile US - as a result, co recorded no revenue associated with the device sales to customers and impaired the devices to their net realizable value

* T-Mobile US - the OEM has agreed to reimburse T-Mobile, as such, co has recorded an amount due from oem as an offset to loss recorded in cost of equipment sales Source text: (bit.ly/2exCs6x) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐