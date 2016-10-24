版本:
BRIEF-Visa, Intel to work on payment security for connected devices

Oct 24 Visa Inc

* Visa and Intel collaborate to drive better payment security for connected devices

* Visa - co, Intel working to integrate Visa's encryption technology with intel data protection technology to "provide more secure data transmission"

* Visa - Intel data protection technology for transactions will support use cases in which card data is accepted through non-traditional payment channels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

