BRIEF-Visa, Intel to work on payment security for connected devices

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Visa Inc
* Visa and Intel collaborate to drive better payment security for connected devices
* Visa - co, Intel working to integrate Visa's encryption technology with intel data protection technology to "provide more secure data transmission"
* Visa - Intel data protection technology for transactions will support use cases in which card data is accepted through non-traditional payment channels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
