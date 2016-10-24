版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-Advaxis announces GOG-0265 12-month overall survival rate of 37.5 pct in Stage 2

Oct 24 Advaxis Inc

* Advaxis announces gog-0265 12-month overall survival rate of 37.5% in stage 2

* Advaxis plans to pursue registrational opportunities in europe in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐