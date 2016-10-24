版本:
BRIEF-Entegra financial announces further expansion with purchase of 2 branches in Northern Georgia

Oct 24 Entegra Financial Corp

* Entegra financial announces further expansion with purchase of 2 branches in Northern Georgia

* Entegra financial says will assume approximately $150 million in deposits with option to purchase up to $5 million in loans

* Entegra says transaction is expected to accrete $0.24 to earnings per share during first year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

