公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一

BRIEF-Apple says 'Apple Watch Nike+' will be available Friday, Oct. 28

Oct 24 Apple Inc

* Apple says 'Apple Watch Nike+' will be available Friday, October 28

* Apple Watch Nike+ will be available in 38 MM at $369 and in 42 MM at $399 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

