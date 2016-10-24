版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Bio Rad Laboratories receives clearance from FDA for IH-1000 blood typing instrument

Oct 24 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

* Has received clearance from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its IH-1000 blood typing instrument Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
