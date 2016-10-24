版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-UCP's units have withdrawn private offering of $200 million senior notes

Oct 24 UCP Inc

* UCP says co's units have withdrawn private offering of $200.0 million of their senior notes due 2021 in light of "challenged market conditions" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

