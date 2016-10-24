版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Ferro announces new directors and management appointments

Oct 24 Ferro Corp :

* Ferro announces new directors and management appointments

* Ferro Corp - with addition of Ross and Spizzo, Ferro's board now consists of eight directors

* Andrew M. Ross and Allen A. Spizzo have been appointed to board of directors, effective as of October 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐