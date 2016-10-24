版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一

BRIEF-Trinseo reports capacity expansion for solution-styrene butadiene rubber

Oct 24 Trinseo Sa :

* Additional capacity is expected to be online in January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

