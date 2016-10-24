BRIEF-Sagard Capital, Fairfax enter confidentiality agreement regarding Performance Sports

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
* Sagard Capital Partners L.P - Sagard Capital, Fairfax Financial Holdings entered confidentiality agreement relating to Performance Sports Group
* Sagard Capital Partners - Sagard Capital, Performance Sports Group have discussed possibility of Sagard Capital proposing potential restructurings plans
* Sagard Capital Partners - Expects to continue discussions with additional potential sources of financing and/or co-investors for any potential deal
* Sagard Capital - Discussed possibility of Sagard Capital, Fairfax acting together with respect to proposals for potential Performance Sports Group deal
* Sagard Capital - Continues to beneficially own and control an aggregate of 7.7 million common shares of Performance Sports Group
* Sagard Capital - Likely that, if proposal to effect any deal with Performance Sports Group is made, it will proceed with Fairfax and/or one of its affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
