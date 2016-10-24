BRIEF-Sohu.Com unit enters into a loan agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Sohu.Com Inc
* Sohu.Com Inc- on october 24, 2016 unit entered into a loan agreement - sec filing
* Sohu.Com - pursuant to agreement sohu media may borrow from time to time from Amazgame up to RMB1.0 billion
* Sohu.Com - first request for an advance under loan agreement must be made on or prior to December 31, 2016
* Sohu.Com - requests for further advances under loan agreement may be made for one year following initial advance
* Sohu.Com - maturity date for principal and accrued interest for each advance under loan agreement will be one year from date of each such advance Source text - bit.ly/2dP5Ty7 Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.