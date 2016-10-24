版本:
BRIEF-Mercury Systems appoints Vincent Vitto chairman of the board

Oct 24 Mercury Systems Inc :

* Says Vincent Vitto appointed chairman of the board Source text: (bit.ly/2enkykL) Further company coverage:

