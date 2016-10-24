版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一

BRIEF-Ligand partner Melinta Therapeutics submits baxdela new drug application

Oct 24 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ligand partner Melinta Therapeutics submits baxdela new drug application for hospital-treated skin infections

* Melinta Therapeutics - co could receive regulatory decision by mid-year 2017 consistent with PDUFA priority review timelines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
