BRIEF-Honda clarity fuel cell sedan receives EPA driving range rating of 366 miles

Oct 24 Honda Motor Co Ltd :

* American Honda Motor - Honda clarity fuel cell sedan received an EPA fuel economy rating of 68 miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent combined

* American Honda Motor - Honda clarity fuel cell sedan received EPA driving range rating of 366 miles Source text: (bit.ly/2eguUln) Further company coverage:

