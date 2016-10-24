版本:
BRIEF-FS-ISAC announces formation of the Financial Systemic Analysis & Resilience Center

Oct 24 Financial Services Information Sharing And Analysis Center

* Announced establishment of financial systemic analysis & resilience center

* FSARC's mission is to identify,analyze,assess,coordinate activities to mitigate systemic risk to U.S. financial system from cyber security threats

* BofA's Siobhan Macdermott, JPMorgan's Greg Rattray will serve as interim co-presidents until center reaches full operational capability Source (bit.ly/2enoimt) Further company coverage:
