BRIEF-Blackrock's Richard Turnill expects greater clarity on Fed policy to drive stock performance

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill:
* Earnings beats in current environment won't be enough to "spur a sustained rally"
* "We like U.S. companies able to increase revenues and earnings in a low-growth world, such as selected technology stocks"
* "Outside the U.S., we prefer Asia ex-Japan stocks whose earnings momentum is improving"
* Greater clarity on future Fed policy, political outlook likely to drive risk appetite and stock performance in months ahead Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.