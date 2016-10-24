版本:
BRIEF-Time Warner CEO Bewkes not granted special retention RSUS in relation to AT&T deal

Oct 24 Time Warner :

* Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Bewkes did not receive grant of special retention RSUS or retention award in relation to AT&T deal

* Deal provides authority to grant Bewkes award of special retention RSUS in February 2017 worth 2 times target value of his annual long-term incentive compensation Source text - (goo.gl/SgkJ0T) Further company coverage:

