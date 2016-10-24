BRIEF-Unilife Corp implemented cost reduction measures

Oct 24 Unilife Corp :

* Unilife Corp - implemented cost reduction measures

* Unilife Corp - reduced workforce to approximately 140 employees

* Unilife Corp - sublet a portion of office space in king of prussia, pa

* Unilife Corp - internal investigation complete; business restructured to prioritize wearable injector customer programs

* Unilife Corp - Amgen has purchased a $10 million senior secured convertible note

* Unilife Corp - investigation has not identified any additional financial loss other than was already identified in july 28, 2016 form 8-k

* $5 million balance of $15 million convertible note is contemplated to be purchased by Amgen in January 2017

* Unilife corp- an additional $10 million senior secured convertible note contemplated to be purchased by Amgen in January 2018