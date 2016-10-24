BRIEF-Unilife Corp implemented cost reduction measures

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Unilife Corp :
* Unilife Corp - implemented cost reduction measures
* Unilife Corp - reduced workforce to approximately 140 employees
* Unilife Corp - sublet a portion of office space in king of prussia, pa
* Unilife Corp - internal investigation complete; business restructured to prioritize wearable injector customer programs
* Unilife Corp - Amgen has purchased a $10 million senior secured convertible note
* Unilife Corp - investigation has not identified any additional financial loss other than was already identified in july 28, 2016 form 8-k
* $5 million balance of $15 million convertible note is contemplated to be purchased by Amgen in January 2017
* Unilife corp- an additional $10 million senior secured convertible note contemplated to be purchased by Amgen in January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.